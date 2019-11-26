Well, Mia Khalifa sure knows how to stay in the limelight, despite leaving the porn industry. From sharing sensuous pictures of her calendar shoot to sharing cosy pictures with her fiancé Robert Sandberg, Mia has constantly been raising the temperature.

Barely a few days after sharing a sultry picture of how she is preparing for her wedding, Mia has now compared herself to Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. In the picture, Mia can be seen wearing a revealing top and taking a selfie in a washroom. While sharing the picture, Mia wrote, "Gonna tell my kids this was Malala (sic)"

This is not the first time that Mia has compared herself to Malala. Earlier, while sharing a photoshopped image with a scarf and glasses, Mia had written, "When a news outlet mistakes Malala for Mia Khalifa." Certainly, Mia's comparison had not gone down well with many people who lashed out against the former porn star. It does not seem like Mia would be spared this time either.

Mia's engagement

Early this year, Mia got engaged to Swedish chef Robert Sandberg. She quit the industry when she received death threats from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) after her controversial porn videos. Mia and Robert keep sharing cosy and romantic pictures on social media celebrating their love. As per reports, Mia is all set to tie the knot early next year.

While sharing pictures from their romantic dinner date, Mia had written, "Wow. When you love what you do and do what you love, it translates into every bite. An unbelievable meal, thank you for the amazing evening, @robertsandberg"

Mia's wedding preparation

Giving a glimpse of how she is preparing for the big day, Mia shared a picture of herself wearing a satin short dress, showing ample cleavage and wrote, "If anyone is wondering (no one), I will be living in @markarian_nyc's white dresses until the day I walk down the aisle (sic)."

Touching 18 million fans

Mia Khalifa had an unbelievable reaction on touching 18 million followers on Instagram. She shared a video and wrote, "18 million, holy shit where did you all come from!!!! Thanks for the constant verbal abuse. Life's been better since I muted you psychos from my comments, but to the ones who aren't psychos, sorry. Love you. Thanks for your love and support. But mostly fuck the psychos."