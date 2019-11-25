Mia Khalifa might have left the adult film industry but her fans and followers still enjoy her presence on social media. The former porn star recently touched 18 million followers on Instagram and thanked the netizens for it.

Mia's engagement

Early this year, Mia got engaged to Swedish chef Robert Sandberg. She quit the industry when she received death threats from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) after her controversial porn videos. Mia and Robert keep sharing cosy and romantic pictures on social media celebrating their love. As per reports, Mia is all set to tie the knot early next year.

Recently, Mia shared a picture of herself wearing a satin short dress, showing ample cleavage and wrote, "If anyone is wondering (no one), I will be living in @markarian_nyc's white dresses until the day I walk down the aisle (sic)."

Touching 18 million fans

Mia Khalifa had an unbelievable reaction on touching 18 million followers on Instagram. She shared a video and wrote, "18 million, holy shit where did you all come from!!!! Thanks for the constant verbal abuse. Life's been better since I muted you psychos from my comments, but to the ones who aren't psychos, sorry. Love you. Thanks for your love and support. But mostly fuck the psychos."

Mia's tough personal life

Mia keeps sharing tidbits from her professional and personal life on social media. In an interview with Stephen Sackur for BBC's Hard Talk, Mia had spilt the beans on her not so glittery personal life. Mia revealed that she was not only shunned by her family and everyone she knew while she was in the industry but even after she chose to quit it.

"I felt completely alienated by not just the world, but my family and the people around me. Especially after I quit, when I was still alone, even though I left. And I just realised some mistakes aren't forgivable. But time heals all wounds, and things are getting better now," she said.

Mia also revealed that she has been under stress even after quitting the industry because of the people around her and how they look at her. In the interview, she said, "I think post-traumatic stress kicks in mostly when I go in public. Because of the stares I get, I feel like people can see through my clothes. And it brings me deep shame. It makes me feel like I lost all rights to my privacy, which I did because I am just one Google search away."