Mia Khalifa, who decided to quit the adult film industry after ruling it for years, revealed she is under stress. Mia revealed that the post-traumatic stress kicked in only after she left the industry but was still alienated by those close to her. In an interview with Stephen Sackur for BBC's Hard Talk, Mia spoke at length about her career in the porn industry.

Mia revealed that in the real world, it is the way people look at her that makes her shameful. She said, "I think post-traumatic stress kicks in mostly when I go on public. Because the stares I get, I feel like people can see through my clothes. And it brings me deep shame. It makes me feel like I lost all rights to my privacy, which I did because I am just one Google search away."

Mia got engaged to Swedish chef Robert Sandberg earlier this year. While introducing him on her Instagram as her boyfriend, Mia had written, "Find someone that looks at you the way @robertsandberg looks at me after I've forced him to take our 1,264th selfie of the night. With patience and love, but a slight gleam in the eye begging me to get in the fucking car ♥️ Thank you for putting up with me, min älskling ♥️ #HesACatch #ThrowbackWednesday"

The chef too took to Instagram and shared a picture with Mia, claiming that she was his. "You and me min @miakhalifa ❤️ #shesacatch" he shared with a picture of him kissing her.

Talking about how people confuse porn with real-life, Mia had said in the interview, "The things that men see in videos, they expect from the women in their lives, and that's just not reality. No one is going to be that perfect, no one is going to do those acts on a Wednesday night with the person they love."