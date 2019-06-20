It's raining beauties on social platforms today. While the Kapoor sisters got clicked with Nita Ambani, Deepika Padukone posed for a candid click with supermodel Kendal Jenner.

Karisma Kapoor, who is vacationing in London with Kareena Kapoor Khan and the kids, shared a picture on her Instagram handle where she could be seen with Nita Ambani. Karisma captioned the picture as 'wonderful afternoon'. While Kareena was looking spectacular in a black sweatshirt, Karisma in her striped sweater, it was Nita Ambani's all-white outfit that stood out completely.

As Kareena Kapoor is not on social media, Karisma Kapoor keeps giving us sneak peeks into the leisurely holiday they are enjoying. Karisma had recently shared another picture from their trip where the sisters were seen enjoying a relaxed afternoon with Taimur Ali Khan. Karisma also shared a picture with her two kids and Taimur, and called it 'love'.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone's latest picture with supermodel Kendall Jenner has left the internet talking. It is there that she bumped into supermodel Kendall Jenner and posed for a photograph. Deepika Padukone's navy-blue pant-suit and Kendall's yellow dress are all about grace and oomph.

Deepika Padukone would soon be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, followed by Kabir Khan's '83. While Ranveer Singh would play the role of Kapil Dev in the film, Deepika would enact the role of Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife. Talking about bagging the role of Romi Bhatia, Deepika had said in an interview with TOI, "The personal equation doesn't spill over into the workspace. I can't think of anyone else who could do justice to the role of Kapil Dev, but if there was someone else playing him in the film, and not Ranveer, I would still do my part."