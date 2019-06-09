Just like every year, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan along with their two-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan, escaped for a luxurious holiday at Tuscany recently. A fan page of the actress shared a close-up, sun soaked selfie of the actress. While one section of netizens couldn't stop praising her breathless beauty, one section trolled the actress mercilessly.

As soon as the photo went viral, many started pouring mean and nasty comments on the actress. While one user called her 'old', another called her 'aunty'. Not just that, comments like 'malnourished', 'lifeless', 'undernourished', 'give her some glucose', 'please eat some food' also were made on the photo. Kareena's photo was shared by her manager Poonam Damania.

Known for her drop-dead gorgeous looks and imcredible acting, Kareena isn't new to this. The actress often gets trolled for stylish appearances, fashion choices, Taimur's nanny and many other things.

The actress revealed Humans of Bombay, "Motherhood is the greatest thing that's happened to me. Taimur is a part of me–I can't go an hour without him. He's always with me wherever I am. He makes me want to work harder every day. I'm at a stage in my life where I don't have to choose between career & family. I'm doing both. We'd been dating for a while when he said he's not 25 & can't keep dropping me home every night. So he told my mom, 'I want to spend the rest of my life with her. We want to live together.' My mom was cool with it. It's so easy with him. Even when we decided to get married, it felt right."

On work front, Kareena Kapoor would be seen with Akshay Kumar in Good News; followed by Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan. Kareena would also be seen playing the lead role in Karan Johar's – Takht – which boasts of an incredible star cast.