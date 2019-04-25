Motherhood has surely changed Kareena Kapoor Khan for the better, as we can see in her demeanour and her general way of living. The actress revealed in a tell-all chat with Humans of Bombay, "Motherhood is the greatest thing that's happened to me," she says, adding, "Taimur is a part of me–I can't go an hour without him. He's always with me wherever I am. He makes me want to work harder every day. I'm at a stage in my life where I don't have to choose between career & family. I'm doing both."

Kareena Kapoor talks about coming back from a boarding school (in Dehradun) and watching her sister Karisma Kapoor work in Bollywood and wanting to be an actress herself after being inspired by her. "...Karisma had just started acting. I was in awe of her–I remember her in 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', being so passionate. She held herself with such pride through everything; watching her made me want to act too. So when my time came, she taught me to wade through this industry as a woman," reveals Kareena Kapoor.

About meeting her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan who is the Nawab of Pataudi, Kareena Kapoor gushes, "...just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me. I'd met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed. I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line & sinker."

"I remember while shooting in Ladakh & Jaisalmer, we'd go on long bike rides for some alone time. We'd enjoy the beauty, have great conversations & just bond! He's 10 years older than me & has 2 kids. But for me, he was just Saif–he helped me heal & love myself. Maybe it was the fact that we're so different–he's more private & not 'Bollywoodised', but I imbibed that from him. I learnt to balance things & not let them get to me," reminisces Kareena Kapoor.

Kareena also revealed how Saif decided it was time to get married to her. "We'd been dating for a while when he said he's not 25 & can't keep dropping me home every night. So he told my mom, 'I want to spend the rest of my life with her. We want to live together.' My mom was cool with it. It's so easy with him. Even when we decided to get married, it felt right."

The Facebook page Humans of Bombay is popular for stories of everyday Indians, laymen and their struggles. But of late, they have started posting stories of celebrities, with or without any marketing tie-ups with other companies.

