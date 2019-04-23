Better late than never, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan must have thought as he put out a rap song video on April 22 that urged Indians to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to celebrities to put out a strong message of voting, Shah Rukh Khan brought out his own little music video, in which he raps to urge people to vote.

In a Gully Boy style rap song called 'Karo Matdan | It's Time to Vote', Shah Rukh Khan makes a plea to the citizens of India to go out and cast their vote. In the cool rap song sung by SRK, he talks about how exercising our franchise is our 'farz', our responsibility. The music video of 'Karo Matdan | It's Time to Vote' stars a lot of other people, young and old, who groove with SRK to bring home the message.

The video by Shah Rukh Khan is just over a minute long. However, it does seem appealing to youngsters and first-time voters. The rap song by Shah Rukh Khan has earned the praise of PM Modi.

Shah Rukh Khan had tweeted the video to PM Modi on April 22 saying, "PM sahib @arendramodi ne creativity ki liye bola tha. Main thoda late ho gaya video banane mein...aap mat hona Vote karne mein!!! 'Voting is not only our Right, it is our Power.' Please Use It. Thank u to @tanishkbagchi @abbyviral @parakramsinghr."

To which, PM Modi replied, saying, "Fantastic effort! I am sure the people of India, especially first time voters will pay heed to your appeal and come out to vote in large numbers."

The music of 'it's time to vote' is by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are by Abby Viral. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the election video goes by the description, "Voting is not just our right, it is our power. It's an opportunity for the entire country to pick a government that empowers its citizens. Presenting Shah Rukh Khan giving away the most important message for the country - Karo Matdan! Disclaimer: This video has been issued in public interest to encourage people to vote. This video does not endorse any political candidate, or political party or any views or positions held by any type of political candidate or party."

Watch the full video here of Shah Rukh Khan rapping to inspire people to cast their vote.