The excitement of the India – Pakistan world cup match has seeped not just into the common men but also in Bollywood celebs. While Anushka Sharma is there in the fields to cheer for husband and Indian team skipper – Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh was there to cheer for the team.

Ranveer Singh not only interacted with his own fans but also was awestruck seeing all the cricketing legends together. Ranveer, shared a selfie with the Pakistan TV host, Zainab Abbas. And guess who photobombed his picture? None other than former Pakistan cricket team captain and bowler, Wasim Akram.

Anushka Sharma too posed with fans, one of whom shared a picture with the NH10 actress. Anushka and Virat's recent pictures from London have been doing the rounds. Anushka has decided to spend most of her time in London, to cheer for her husband and team India.

Ranveer Singh also has developed a cricket connection as the actor would be seen playing the role of legendary cricketer and former Indian team's captain Kapil Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film titled '83, will mostly be shot in Scotland and India. Deepika Padukone would be seen playing Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Bhatia, in the film.

Talking about bagging the role of Romi Bhatia, Deepika had said in an interview with TOI, "The personal equation doesn't spill over into the workspace. I can't think of anyone else who could do justice to the role of Kapil Dev, but if there was someone else playing him in the film, and not Ranveer, I would still do my part." Deepika would also be co-producing the film. Talking about turning producer, Deepika said, "This isn't coming from a personal equation, but from my passion and enthusiasm for the film."