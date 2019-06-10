After wrapping up her first movie as a producer and actor, actress Deepika Padukone flew to London and has confirmed that she will be playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia in the Kabir Khan helmed '83 which also stars Deepika Padukone's real-life husband Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. This will be the first time the star couple will share screen space since they got married.

The film, '83 will recreate the historic events which led the Indian cricket team to win the 1983 world cup against West Indies. The cast finished shooting in Dharamshala and is now in London, shooting for the movie under the mentorship and guidance of none other than Kapil Dev.

Before the whole team flew out to London, we saw them all chic and dressed up wearing the Indian cricket team Insignia. Ranveer Singh took to social media to share a picture of the whole team and captioned it, "Kapil's Devils". The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi along with Hardy Sandhu amongst the other actors.

Ranveer Singh starrer, '83 is set to release on the April 10, 2020 and is going to be the first tri-lingual release for both, Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh having being released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.