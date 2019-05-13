Ranveer Singh, Kamal R Khan aka KRK, Sarath Kumar, Karthik Subbaraj, Siddharth, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and music director S Thaman have voiced their opinion on MS Dhoni's run out in the IPL 2019 final match.

The final match of IPL 2019 witnessed an exciting battle between Mumbai India (MI) and Chennai Super King (CSK). But it was heartbreak for the fans of CSK when the team lost the match by just one run. They were furious over the umpire's decision on MS Dhoni's run out. They mocked it by saying that the Ambani family had bought another trophy. Some celebs also voiced their opinion on his wicket.

Ranveer Singh, who was cheering for Mumbai Indians, was apparently happy with his wicket. The Bollywood star tweeted, "Dhoni's run out was the biggest of several turning points! Game kept swinging like a pendulum! Thrilling to watch! Bumrah showing why he's the best in the game! Malinga redeeming himself with a solid over when it mattered most! #MIvCSK #CSKvMI #IPL2019Final."

But actor R Sarath Kumar was very upset with the umpire for his wrong decision on MS Dhoni's run out. He took to blast the latter and tweeted, "Congratulations Mumbai Indians but the fact remains that a controversial run out of Dhoni will be a blemish on umpiring, when in total doubt the benefit should have gone to the batsman #IPL2019Final #CSK."

Petta director Karthik Subbaraj also his anger against the umpire by tweeting, "Thala was not out... Bad umpiringgg... Well played team #Chennai.... Proud to be #CSK fan.... Hats off #ThalaDhoni & team. We love u always & forever..#Yellove Congratulations #MumbaiIndians And #manjrekar, your commentary sucked big time."

KRK went on to blame Nita Ambani for wrong decisions of the umpire. He tweeted, "Dhoni, Raina, Rayudu's forcefully getting out and then Shane Watson's unnecessary run out in the last over is proof that Ambani can do anything in India and money can do anything in this world.. #IPL2019Final #MIvsCSK."

Siddharth also expressed similar doubt about Mumbai Indians' victory. He tweeted, "What a final! Well played #MumbaiIndians. No other final has gone down to the wire like this. It's still a bit of a mystery how this match turned out. Losing 4 times to the same team is enough proof of submission. #CSKvMI #IPL."

On the other hand, some celebs were happy with the performance of Chennai Super Kings and they wished better luck for the next time. Music director S Thaman tweeted, "Good luck team @msdhoni #csk!! Well played @mipaltan ♥️ What a come back win last year for @ChennaiIPL Amzing bowling by @Jaspritbumrah93 Made Mumbai get this victory !! ♥️"

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar tweeted, "Too close 1 run..well it's a win for us anyway cos we r a superb team.. they have got us to the finals so many times..our team is mass with class..#dhoni we love u..we always have next year..#csk for life..u guys rock..I love u..#Yellove #WhistlePodu #ChennaiSuperKings #CSKForever."