Deepika Padukone shocked everyone with the first look of her film Chhapaak in March 2019. The film tells the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika Padukone, who plays Laxmi but will be known as Malti in the film, looked almost unrecognisable in the first look, with perfect prosthetic makeup to be convincing as an acid attack survivor.

As the wrap-up of the last scehdule of Chhapaak happened, the cast and crew shared pictures from the sets. In a picture shared by director Meghna Gulzar, we can see Vikrant Massey and an even more unrecognisable Deepika Padukone. We would have missed her if we had not been told it's her!

Meghna Gulzar wrote on Instagram alongside the pictures, "And we wrapped #chhapaak

Malti... Amol... I will carry you with me. Thank you for your faith and for pouring yourself into our film! @deepikapadukone @vikrantmassey87".

Deepika Padukone, who is also producing Chhapaak, shared a group picture from the sets and called it the most precious film of her career. "& it's a wrap on THE MOST PRECIOUS film of my career...see you all at the movies! 10.1.2020 #Chhapaak", she said on Instagram.

In March when she posted the first look of Chhapaak as the shoot began, Deepika Padukone won praise from husband Ranveer Singh, and actors Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan, among many others from the film industry who supported her. Deepika had posted with the first look, "A character that will stay with me forever...#Malti Shoot begins today! Releasing-10th January, 2020."

In April 2019, a leaked video from the sets of Chhapaak had gone viral, in which Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey were seen kissing as per their characters' requirement. Vikrant also shared the picture with Meghna and Deepika after wrap-up, saying, "✨Gratefully Grinning ✨ . Thank you @meghnagulzar@deepikapadukone @foxstarhindi & the entire team of #Chhapaak for some of the best days of my life . #Chhapaak #StageOneOver#TheJourneyContinues".

Chhapaak is helmed by Meghna Gulzar, who delivered a massive hit last year, Raazi starring Alia Bhatt. Raazi released on May 11, 2018, and was critically acclaimed and won awards for the director and the actress. Chhapaak releases on January 10, 2020.

Seen in Padmaavat last in 2017, Deepika Padukone looks to break new ground with Chhapaak, which will see her essay the kind of role never done before by her. She will also be seen as a gangster in Vishal Bhardwaj's film Sapna Didi opposite Irrfan Khan.