Rajinikanth's Petta and Ajith Kumar's Viswasam have continued its strangle hold on Chennai box office for the third consecutive weekends and performed better than new Tamil releases. Notably, the two flicks overpowered Kangana Ranaut's latest movie Manikarnika and a few other biggies.

In the third weekend, Petta has grossed Rs 86.50 lakh from 225 shows. The total collection of the movie by the end of 18 days stands at 14.04 crore.

Whereas Ajith's Viswasam nearly beat Petta in its third-weekend collection as it earned Rs 86.25 lakh. Yet, the total collection of the Rajinikanth-starrer is way higher than Ajith's film as it ended its total collection of the flick is Rs 11.37 crore.

Bollywood movie Manikarnika has collected Rs 50.92 lakh in its first weekend from 126 shows at the Chennai box office. It is considered to be a good opening for a Hindi film in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Prabhu Deva's new film Charlie Chaplin 2 has raked in Rs 50.83 lakh from 165 shows. However, the success of the movie depends on its performance in the weekdays as it has got mixed reviews.

Telugu movie Mr Majnu is off to a below-average start by collecting Rs 13.73 lakh from 48 shows, while Hindi film Thackeray has earned Rs 10.14 lakh from 30 shows.

New Tamil release Simba has collected Rs 6.69 lakh from 39 shows, Telugu movie F2 has raked in Rs 3.19 lakh from 24 shows in its third weekend to take its total tally to Rs 29.37 lakh and Hollywood movie Glass has collected Rs 3.14 lakh from six shows to take its total tally to 13.83 lakh in 10 days.