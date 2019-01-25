Rajinikanth's Petta and Ajith Kumar's Viswasam have emerged victorious at the Chennai box office. The movies have successfully completed its two-week run in theatres and have grossed good money in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

In the opening weekend, Petta had minted Rs 4.76 crore in four days, while Viswasam raked in Rs 3.94 crore. The films had opened to fairly positive reviews and the extended Pongal weekend helped the movie to retain the momentum in the weekdays.

In the next four days, Petta earned Rs 4.16 crore, while Viswasam 3.32 crore. The first-week total collection of the Rajinikanth-starrer stood at Rs 8.92 crore, whereas the business of the Ajith's movie stood at Rs 7.26 crore.

Both the films entered the second weekend with a bang. By the end of 11 days, the gross collection of Petta was Rs 11.73 crore, whereas Viswasam had collected Rs 9.44 crore.

In two weeks, the Rajinikanth's film has collected around Rs 13 crore. It is the fifth movie of the Tamil superstar to gross over Rs 10 crore in the capital city of Tamil Nadu after Endhiran – The Robot, Kabali, Kaala and 2 Point 0.

Ajith's film has collected about Rs 10.60 crore and it is his second film to breach into Rs 10-crore mark after Vivegam.

Petta, which has Trisha Krishnan and Simran in the female leads, is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It is funded by Sun Pictures.

Viswasam, which is distributed by KJR Studios, is produced by Sathyajyothi Films. Nayanthara has romanced Ajith in the movie, which will release in Telugu and Kannada languages soon.