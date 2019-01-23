Rajinikanth's Petta has achieved one more feat at the US box office. The movie, which was released in multiple languages, has crossed $2.5 million mark in the North America.

After getting a dream start by raking in $1,934,484 in the US in its opening weekend, the collection saw a dip in the week days. Especially on Wednesday and Thursday, the business was not up to the mark. It ended its first week by earning $2,092,541 (including premiere collection).

However, the collection saw a growth in the second weekend. On Friday, the movie collected $80,480 from 163 screens. The Rajinikanth-starrer came out with flying colors on Saturday by raking in $131,291. On Sunday, Petta earned 102,218 to end its second weekend at $2,406,530.

Interestingly, the collection of the movie in the first two days of this week is better than what it had earned in its first Monday and Tuesday. It has earned over $105,891 in two days, thereby crossing 2.5 million mark.

Petta was released in two languages in 500+ screens with premieres on 9 January. The film had opened to fairly positive reviews and performed well despite facing competition from Ajith Kumar's Viswasam.

However, the Rajinikanth-starrer emerged clear winner at the overseas centres, while the Ajith's film made a better collection than Petta in its home territory of Tamil Nadu.

Karthik Subbaraj-directorial Petta is a pure mass-masala movie in which Simran and Trisha Krishnan play the female leads. Sun Pictures has funded film which is about a man who is on a mission to safeguard a few lives that he loves the most.