Rajinikanth's Petta has completed its first week in theatres in the US. Despite facing competition from a few South Indian movies, the mass-masala outing has performed well in the North America in eight days.

In the opening weekend, Petta struck gold by setting the box office on fire in the US. In the five-day weekend (including premieres), the Karthik Subbaraj's film almost reached $2-million mark as it collected $1,932,422.

After the fantastic start, the movie has done decent collection in the next four days. The Rajinikanth-starrer has added $140,087 to take its first week total tally to $20,92,509.

With the movie having positive word-of-mouth, the coming weekend is expected to be good for Petta. Trade trackers are predicting the movie to cross 3-million mark in 12 days.

Petta in Tamil Nadu

The early estimates coming from the trade sources say that the Sun Pictures-produced movie has earned around Rs 62 crore in eight days. Veteran distributor Tirupur Subramaniam has told the media that the movie would hit Rs 100-crore mark by the end of its second weekend. It means the movie should gross close to Rs 40 crore in the three days.

Rest of India

The film has raked in around Rs 15 crore in Karnataka, about Rs 7 crore in Andhra and Telangana, Rs 5.5+ crore in Kerala and around Rs 4.5 crore from rest of the country. The total domestic collection of the Rajinikanth's film stands at Rs 94 crore.

On the other hand, Malik Streams, the overseas distributor of Petta, has claimed that the movie had grossed around Rs 55 crore in the international market. The worldwide estimated collection of Petta is Rs 149 crore by the end of its first week.

Please note that these are estimated numbers collected from the various sources and not the official numbers.