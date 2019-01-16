Rajinikanth's Petta has done well at the Tamil Nadu box office in six days. Despite facing competition from Ajith's Viswasam, the Karthik Subbaraj's flick has achieved an important milestone in its home territory.

Released in over 500+ screens, Petta got a flying start at the Tamil Nadu box office by earning about Rs 13 crore on the opening day. Although it is far lesser by Rajini's usual standards, it was said to be a good figure taking the simultaneous release of another biggie Viswasam into the consideration.

On its second day, the collection witnessed a normal dip but raked in Rs 6.9 crore. Following the good word-of-mouth, the Sun Pictures-produced flick raked in Rs 8.4 crore and registered good occupancy rates in theatres across the state on Sunday by collecting Rs 9.6 crore.

The first-weekend collection of Petta at Tamil Nadu box office stood at Rs 37.9 crore. On Monday, the Rajini-starrer has earned Rs 6.1 crore, whereas it collected Rs 7.4 crore on Tuesday. The six-day collection of the movie stands at Rs 51.4 crore in the state. Going by the trade reports, Petta is performing exceedingly well in the urban centres.

Please note that these are estimated numbers collected from the various sources and not the official numbers.

Petta at Overseas Box Office

The movie has earned Rs 14.25 crore in the US, over Rs 10 crore in the GCC, Rs 2.63 crore in the UK, Rs 2.12 crore in Australia and about Rs 18 crore across the world.