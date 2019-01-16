Ajith's Viswasam has reached an important milestone at the US box office on Tuesday, 15 January, as the collection of the Tamil film crossed $200K-mark. The movie took six days to achieve this feat and it has now become the seventh biggest grosser of the actor in the North America.

The actor's previous movie Vivegam is Ajith's biggest hit in the US by raking in $522,091.00 in its lifetime. It is followed by Yennai Arindhaal ($515,694.00), Arrambam ($377,747.00), Vedalam ($288,141.00), Veeram ($243,935.00) and Billa ($207,079.00), which grossed over $200K in this part of the world.

Viswasam was opened with premieres on 9 January from which the movie had grossed $57,195. The next day the business saw a dip as it raked in $27,159 and did a little better collection on its third day by earning $31,684.

The movie had garnered mixed talks, yet it managed to do notable business in the next two days as it collected $49,667 and $25,437 to take its first weekend total to $191,142.

On Monday, the collection witnessed huge drop and earned $5,546, while it has estimated to have done over $4000 on Tuesday. However, it has to be seen how the Ajith-starrer performs at the box office in the next few days and whether it can surpass the collection of Vivegam, which was released in both Tamil and Telugu languages.

Viswasam at Other Overseas Centres

The Siruthai Siva-directorial has made a collection of Rs 1.61 crore in Malaysia, Rs 86.88 lakh in the UK, Rs 52.16 lakh in Singapore, Rs 46.42 lakh in Australia and Rs 4.6 lakh in New Zealand.

Viswasam at Domestic Box Office

Ajith's movie, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, has made over Rs 50 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office alone, while raking in over Rs 10 crore from rest of the country to take its domestic gross to Rs 60+ crore. The worldwide gross is estimated to be over Rs 75 crore.