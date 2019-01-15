Sun Pictures has refused to endorse the box office numbers of Petta being circulated online. The production house has requested people not to believe those numbers and asked people to enjoy the movies of their favourite heroes.

The trade trackers had stated that the Viswasam was ahead of Petta at the Tamil Nadu box office, while the Rajinikanth's film was leading at the worldwide box office. Their tweets had paved way for the fights among the fans of both the stars.

Coming down heavily on the trade trackers, Sun Pictures posted, "So-called trackers, we fail to understand how you are so confidently tweeting #Petta's BO numbers as we ourselves are yet to receive the official numbers from 600+ theatres in TN. Fans, enjoy Pongal with both your favourite heroes' movies & don't fall prey to fake propaganda [sic]."

However, it was all started over a tweet posted by PR Riaz K Ahmed stating about the screen count of Petta. "Official Screen Count From Qube. #Petta Has More Than 600+ Screens In Tamil Nadu Alone & More Screens Are Shifting To Petta From Day 2! #MaranaMass. [sic]" he wrote.

Reacting to Riaz's tweet, KJR Studios, which is distributing Viswasam in Tamil Nadu, posted, "People of Tamil Nadu & theatre owners know the truth. Why should you try to create an unnecessary competition & conflict? Please refer to TN box office collections so far for clarity. Let's see how both our films pan out... Peace✌️ [sic]."

Interestingly, Sun Pictures' stand has come under question as the production house used the tweets from the same trackers to promote their previous film Vijay's Sarkar.

"Why did you Retweet the " So called Trackers " BO numbers tweet when Sarkar was running @sunpictures ? Appovellam trackers correcta irunthangala? no propaganda then? Just Curious. [sic]" Popular YouTuber Prashanth Rangasamy hit back.

Rajasekar, who tracks box office, reminded the production house of its sister concern Dinakaran publication using his quote over Sarkar collection.