Rajinikanth's Petta might have set the cash registers ringing at the Chennai box office, but it has failed to beat the record of the superstar's previous film 2.0 and Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar.

Day Wise Performance of Petta at Chennai Box Office

Petta got a good start at the Chennai box office despite facing competition from Ajith Kumar's Viswasam. The Tamil movie earned Rs 1.12 crore on the first day and opened to fairly positive reviews.

The Karthik Subbaraj's creation retained the momentum by collecting Rs 1.08 crore on its second day. The collection saw over 25% growth on its third day as it raked in Rs 1.29 crore on its third day, which was the beginning of the long holiday weekend in Tamil Nadu.

The Rajinikanth and Simran-starrer registered its best performance on Sunday by grossing Rs 1.32 crore to take its four-day total to Rs 4.81 crore. It is considered to be a good start given that it clashed with Viswasam and released on a working day. Vijay is in No 1 Position; Rajini, Ajith fighting for 2nd place: Selvakumar

However, Petta failed to surpass Rajinikanth's 2.0, which had grossed Rs 10.09 crore. The Shankar's creation too was non-holiday release, but the brand value of the franchise helped the flick to get such a gigantic opening.

Movie Sarkar 2.0 Petta Day 1 Rs 2.41 crore Rs 2.64 crore Rs 1.12 crore Day 2 Rs 2.32 crore Rs 2.13 crore Rs 1.08 crore Day 3 Rs 1.28 crore Rs 2.57 crore Rs 1.29 crore Day 4 Rs 1.36 crore Rs 2.75 crore Rs 1.32 crore Total Rs 7.37 crore Rs 10.09 crore Rs 4.81 crore

The trade trackers were expecting Petta to beat the record of Sarkar, which had raked in 7.37 crore in four days. The Vijay-starrer was released on Diwali holiday and had a solo release which played major roles in getting such a start at the Chennai box office.

However, Petta has the potential to match lifetime business of Sarkar, which had grossed over Rs 15.50 crore in its lifetime. By the end of its first week run, the Rajinikanth-starrer, which has Trisha Krishnan in a small role, is expected to earn around Rs 9-10 crore.

With no competition from biggies for three more weeks, there is a possibility of Petta beating the Sarkar lifetime record.