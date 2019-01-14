Ajith Kumar's Viswasam has emerged victorious at the Tamil Nadu box office in its first weekend. The Tamil movie has crossed Rs 50-crore mark in its home territory, while grossing over Rs 75 crore at the worldwide box office in four days.

Released in over 500+ screens, Viswasam got a fantastic start at the Tamil Nadu box office as it earned over Rs 15.1 crore on the first day. It opened to fairly positive reviews and managed to impress both the mass and class audience with its content.

On the release day, Viswasam had special morning shows for fans, but it had normal number of shows on its second day across Tamil Nadu. As a result, the collection saw a dip as it raked in Rs 10.04 crore to take its two-day total collection to Rs 25.5 crore Petta 4 Days Collection

The business saw a good growth on its third day by raking in Rs 12.6 crore. Saturday was the beginning of its long Pongal holiday weekend which gave a boost to its collection.

The Ajith-starrer came out with flying colors on Sunday by collecting Rs 13.1 crore to take its four-day total tally to Rs 51.2 crore in its first weekend. In Chennai alone, it has raked in 3.83 crore.

The Siruthai Siva-directorial is going strong at the B and C centres. It has done well in the places like Madurai, Ramnad, Theni, Dindigul and Virudhunagar.

Viswasam at Worldwide Box Office

Ajith's film has been received well by his fans in Karnataka where it has grossed over Rs 5.3 crore. Kerala has turned out to be its second biggest centre as the movie has made a collection of Rs 2.25+ crore and over Rs 1.50+ crore from rest of India.

Among the overseas centers, Viswasam is doing well in the centres like GCC, Malaysia and France. It has done decent business in the UK and USA. Overall, the Ajith's film, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, has grossed over Rs 15 crore in its first weekend at the overseas box office.

The worldwide gross collection of Viswasam is Rs 75.25 crore in four-day first weekend.

Note: These are estimated numbers collected from various sources and official numbers migh vary.