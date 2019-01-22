Rajinikanth's Petta has completed its second weekend on a positive note. The movie, which was released for Pongal festival, had a dream run in the 11 days due to the long holiday weekend in Tamil Nadu and did a fantastic business across the centres in the state.

Released in over 500+ screens, Petta had got a flying start although it had failed to set any new record on the opening day. It had minted Rs 13+ crore on the first day and ended its first weekend by grossing over Rs 35+ crore.

The trade analysts were expecting the collections to drop post the first weekend, but the business did not drop and retained the momentum. Especially on Sunday, the movie pulled the audience to theatres in big numbers in key centres like Chennai and Chengalpet.

As a result, the Rajinikanth's film has added around Rs 35 crore to its tally in the next eight days. The estimated gross of Petta at the Tamil Nadu box office is said to be around Rs 70 crore in 12 days. It is declared as a hit movie by the industry.

The movie has come out with a strong performance in the A centres, while it has made an average collection in the B and C centres, as per the trade trackers.

Petta in Chennai

The Karthik Subbaraj-directorial has raked in Rs 2.80 crore from 411 shows in the second weekend at the Chennai box office, reports Behindwoods. The total collection of the movie, which has Simran and Trisha Krishnan in the female leads, in the capital city of Tamil Nadu is over Rs 12 crore in 12 days.

Please note that these are estimated numbers collected from the various sources and not the official numbers.

The Sun Pictures-produced Petta is a mass-masala movie, which has all the elements that fans like to see in typical Rajini film. The movie has attracted both – mass and family audience. With no competition for two more weeks, the Tamil film is likely to do decent business.