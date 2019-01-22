The fans of Rajinikanth and Vijay have given a break to their usual fights after coming across a rare photo of the Thalaivar with Thalapathy's mother Shobha Chandrasekhar. Indeed, the picture has gone viral on the internet. [scroll down to see the picture]

Rajinikanth had recently met Shobha at a wedding ceremony. After exchanging pleasantries, they posed together for a camera upon request which is now creating a lot of buzz on social media sites. This photo has now united the fans of both Rajinikanth and Vijay.

In recent years, there have been occasions when the fans of both the actors locked horns over petty issues. There was an intense battle a few months ago over the box office collections of Vijay's Sarkar and Rajinikanth's 2.0.

For years, Rajinikanth has been the king of the box office in Kollywood. But in recent years, much younger actors like Vijay and Ajith's movies have outperformed Rajini's films at the box office in some centres. Thus paving way for fan fights on social media.

Nonetheless, the latest photo has put an end to all those silly issues as they celebrate the rare occasion. The Kollywood cine-goers are claiming it to be the cutest thing that they have come across on the internet today.

Recent pics of Superstar @rajinikanth from a recent wedding ceremony. pic.twitter.com/w7bJoaeIRJ — KollyEmpire ? (@kollyempire) January 22, 2019

Vijay Moves on to His Next

Meanwhile, Thalapathy has started next movie with Atlee Kumar. It is said to be a sports-drama in which Nayanthara plays the female lead. The movie funded by AGS Entertainment will be a Diwali release.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth is basking on the success of his Pongal release Petta. The Karthik Subbaraj-directorial film has come out with flying colors at the box office. He is expected to start his next movie, which will be directed by AR Murugadoss.