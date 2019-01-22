Ajith Kumar's Viswasam has entered profit zone by the end of its second weekend. The Siruthai Siva-directorial movie has been received well by the mass and family audience, which has helped the flick to earn the 'hit' status at the Tamil Nadu box office in just 12 days.

Viswasam is produced by Sathyajyothi Films and distributed by KJR Studios. The movie had released in over 550 screens on 10 January in Tamil Nadu and got a flying start. On the opening day, the Ajith-starrer had raked in Rs 15.1 crore and ended its four-day first weekend at Rs 43.74 crore.

The Pongal weekend ensured Viswasam to continue its dream run in the state for the next seven days. Especially on Sunday, the movie had superb occupancy rates in the theatres in B and C centres, as per the trade trackers.

As a result, the Ajith's movie had added around Rs 35-37 crore to take its total tally to around Rs 78-80 crore in Tamil Nadu in 12 days. It has to be noted that the exhibitors have slashed the ticket prices from Monday.

"Chennai Multiplexes reduce ticket prices for #Petta & #Viswasam from Today. The base (Nett) price has been reduced from ₹150 (₹191.16 including all taxes) to ₹120 ( ₹152.55 including all taxes) [sic]," Sreedhar Pillai, a leading trade tracker, tweeted.

Please note that these are estimated numbers collected from the various sources and not the official numbers.

With no big films for the next one week, Viswasam is expected to retain the good momentum and enjoy good footfalls in theatres in Tamil Nadu. Notably, the Republic Day holiday (January 26) will also help the movie to boost its collection.

Siruthai Siva's Viswasam, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, is a commercial potboiler about a man, who fights hard to protect his family members. It is high on action and emotions.