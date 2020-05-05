Petrol and diesel prices in the national capital saw a big hike on Tuesday, May 5, after the Kejriwal government raised local sales tax or value-added tax (VAT) on the two fuels.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked by Rs 1.67 a litre and diesel by a steep Rs 7.10 per litre.

A litre of petrol is sold at Rs 71.26 a litre in Delhi as against Rs 69.59 previously, oil industry sources confirmed.

A litre of diesel costs Rs 69.39 per litre in Delhi.

This follows the Delhi government's decision to raise VAT on petrol to 30 per cent from 27 per cent, previously. In the case of diesel, VAT has been almost doubled to 30 per cent from 16.75 per cent.

The move to hike fuel prices is expected to boost the Delhi government's revenue, which has been hit hard due to the coronavirus lockdown. The Delhi government had on Monday night decided to impose a 70 per cent 'Special Corona Fee' on liquor.

In a late-night notification, the Finance Department of the Delhi government said, "70 per cent of the maximum retail price (will be levied) on all categories of liquor sold through retail licensees for consumption..."

Petrol prices in Mumbai, Chennai

In Mumbai, petrol prices were at Rs 76.31 per litre and diesel price is also stable at Rs 66.21 per litre today.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre is recorded at rs 75.54 per litre whereas diesel is priced at Rs 68.22 per litre.

(With agency inputs)