Director Ram's Tamil movie Peranbu featuring Mammootty, Anjali, Sadhana and Anjali Ameer in the lead roles has received positive reviews and good ratings from the audience around the world.

Peranbu is an intense emotional drama that focuses on the relationship between a man and his daughter. Director Ram has written the script and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by PL Thenappan under the banner Shree Rajalakshmi Films. It has got a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.27 hours.

Peranbu movie story: The film is about a father (Mammootty), who tries to understand the struggles of his disabled daughter Paapa (Sadhana). How he becomes a better man while he comes to terms with his child and her special needs forms the crux of the movie.

Analysis: Peranbu deals with a hard-hitting and heartbreaking subject, which normally society doesn't want to address. Ram taunts us with his sharp thoughts. He disturbs and provokes the viewers by conveying his intentions. His way of narrating is beautiful and convincing, say the audience.

Performance: Mammootty should be applauded for accepting to do the film, as no star of his stature would do it. He has delivered a magical performance, which is the highlight of Peranbu. Sadhana has done an equally worthy act and she also steals the show. Anjali, Anjali Ameer and others have also done justice to their roles, say the viewers.

Technical: Peranbu is solid in the technical department as well. Theni Eswar has extracted the beauty of Kodai and given a poetic touch to the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja delivered one of his best background score and a couple of breezy tracks. Director Ram has also tapped out brilliant jobs from editing and other departments, add the filmgoers.

Peranbu movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' feedback on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read the audience's response.

GiriDharan‏ @GiriWinning

PERANBU - B L O C K B U S T E R Woww mamooty peranmbu is superb & fantastic.. All side is huge positive reviews only. MUST WATCH MOVIE @MammukkaFans #viswasam #petta #Thalapathy63 #Peranbu #NGK #vrv #asuran

Vino vinoth‏ @vino85415006

#peranbu The face of Indian cinema mega star mammotty does it in emotion this time. Must watch movie. YSR life time best music. U cannot see a movie like this for the next 100 years!!

Dhananjayan BOFTA @Dhananjayang