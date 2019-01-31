The film critics are impressed with Peranbu and they all have rave reviews for director Ram's work, performances of Mammootty, Anjali, Sadhana and Anjali Ameer, and Yavana Shankar Raja's music.

Peranbu is a Tamil-language family drama that deals with a father-daughter relationship. Written by director Ram, the movie is about Amudhavan (Mammootty), who takes his spastic child Paapa (Sadhna) away from the chaos of the city life. But his wife finds love in another person, leaving him with Paapa. How he brings her up forms the crux of the story.

Peranbu had its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam on January 27, 2018. It had the Asian premiere at the Shanghai International Film Festival, China on June 17, 2018. It was also selected to be screened under the Indian Panorama category of 49th International Film Festival of India. It has received good reviews everywhere.

Peranbu is set for its theatrical release on February 1. The makers held a special screening of the film for its select media houses. The movie has struck a chord with all the critics, who took to Twitter to share their verdict on the film. Here are some of their comments.

#Peranbu: Hugely hard-hitting and heartbreaking. Ram delivers probably the boldest Indian film yet narrating the sorrowful and wildly challenging tale of a man and his child's upbringing. Some parts are exceedingly raw, but it is a film that will be talked about. #Peranbu: What a magical performance from the master @mammukka. He totally rules the roost in many single-take shots, and deserves a separate applause for accepting to do the film. Severe brilliance. Hats off to the young girl Sadhana too, for an equally worthy act. #Peranbu: @thisisysr channels the film with his beautiful scores that change according to the different chapters. Very well so, he lets the silence play at some important scenes instead of diluting the essence with music. Examples of a champ at work.

#Peranbu is a gut-wrenchingly beautiful tale of a father and his daughter coming to terms with life and its most unexpected surprises. Not surprised that such a film has come from @Director_Ram but a star like @mammukka backing it is very heartening.

#Peranbu [5/5]: About a Single Father and his Teenage/Adolescent Daughter who has spastic cerebral palsy condition.. Deals with subjects normally society doesn't want to address.. Poetic and sometimes, in your face.. Makes a strong impact.. Many Actors of @mammukka 's stature won't accept this role.. Commendable on his part to do this role.. Deserves a National Award.. Child Actor #Sadhana delivers a most physically demanding role.. She also deserves lot of awards and accolades.. @yoursanjali also in a somewhat difficult role.. Characterization wise.. But she has pulled it off in an innocent way.. Another memorable outing for her.. #AnjaliAmeer has done her role in a dignified way.. Good debut.. For a movie of this genre, music plays an important role.. @thisisysr delivers his best both in songs and BGM.. DOP #TheniEswar weaves magic in the first half.. Makes an everlasting impact.. @Director_Ram has handled a subject, most will find it complex.. He has a made a movie about something, which our society pretends as though it doesn't exist.. Be prepared for a strong emotional ride.. A movie like this, will not be made in the future..

Ram appears to have expended all his angst on his globalisation trilogy. In #Peranbu -- his gentlest, quietest, most moving film -- he's almost meditative. In terms of tone, it's the closest he's gotten to guru, #BaluMahendra

#Peranbu Hats off to @mammukka one of the finest actors and Megastar of Malayalam, who admirably sheds his energetic heroism and displays all his acting might here with a subtle performance @yoursanjali #Sadhana @plthenappan @Director_Ram

#Peranbu! What a film! It deals with topic of a father-daughter relationship with so much sensitivity.

