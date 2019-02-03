Peranbu starring Mammootty, Sadhana and Anjali has become the latest victim of piracy as the full movie was leaked on torrent sites for free download just a day after it was released in the theatres.

Peranbu is an intense emotional drama that focuses on the relationship between father and daughter. This movie deals with a unique subject and Malayalam superstar Mammootty has played the lead roles in this Tamil movie. An actor of such a stature accepting such subject is considered as a great thing.

Amidst huge hype and expectations, Peranbu was released in the cinema halls across the globe on Friday and it was successful in striking a chord with audiences. The movie made a decent collection at the box office on its opening day and a strong word was expected to help it fare well on following days.

But Peranbu was hit by the piracy as a notorious gang, which is known for its alleged activities online, leaked the complete film on its websites, which offers six different HQ prints ranging between 2.34 GB to 200 MB for free download. A viewer, who watched its pirated copy, says that it is not worth the while, as it has poor audio and video quality. The full film was apparently recorded during its screening in a theatre.

A strong word of mouth has boosted its collection on Saturday and Sunday. Peranbu will not recover its distributors' investments, but also fetch them decent profit share. However, its free full movie download is likely to keep some audience away from the cinema halls, thereby eating away some amount of its profit shares.

