Beverage major Pepsico India has said it will set up waste collection centres and reverse vending machines in Delhi to recycle PET( polyethylene terephthalate) plastic bottles, in partnership with Gem Enviro Management.

An IANS story on Saturday had incorrectly said that Pepsico plans to establish a plant in Delhi to recycle used PET plastic bottles.

"The company has partnered with Gem Enviro Management to set up an infrastructure for collection and recycling of used PET plastic bottles in Delhi, in line with the plastic waste management rules," a statement from Pepsico said.

"As a responsible leader in the food and beverage industry, we are continually working to reduce the impact of our packaging on the environment and increase recycling of plastic waste," PepsiCo India President and CEO Ahmed ElSheikh said.

"To this end, we have partnered with Gem Enviro to set up Reverse Vending Machines, collection points and collection centres for used PET bottles at several locations across the city. The programme will also provide training to waste pickers and ensure effective recycling of the used PET collected," he said.