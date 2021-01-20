Several people have often complained of hearing unknown noises that others could not hear. Spiritualists often claim that this phenomenon is due to the presence of supernatural forces, and they usually treat people who hear these voices using exorcism.

However, medical science classifies this phenomenon as a psychiatric condition. And now, a new study has found that some individuals are prone to hearing the dead, and they believe that this could be due to their capability to perceive sixth sense.

How people hear the dead?

According to researchers who took part in this study, people who hear these voices are experiencing clairaudient communications. During the study, researchers surveyed 65 clairaudient mediums from the Spiritualists' National Union and 143 ordinary people to examine the phenomenon of hearing the dead.

The results obtained by the researchers suggested that spiritualists have a strong link to absorption, which means experiencing an altered state of consciousness.

According to the research report, 44.6 per cent of the spiritualist participants experienced hearing the dead on a daily basis. 65 per cent of participants who hear the dead reveal that they used to communicate with them inside the head. However, one in three spiritualists claimed that they had ghostly experiences from both inside and outside the head.

Connecting with the supernatural

The study report revealed that mediums in the survey were very less likely to be concerned about the opinion of others. These spiritualists also had the urge to know why they hear these strange voices, and they tend to have a higher belief in paranormal activities when compared to others.

"Our findings say a lot about 'learning and yearning'. For our participants, the tenets of Spiritualism seem to make sense of both extraordinary childhood experiences as well as the frequent auditory phenomena they experience as practising mediums. But all of those experiences may result in more from having certain tendencies or early abilities than from simply believing in the possibility of contacting the dead if one tries hard enough," said lead researcher Dr Adam Powell in a recent statement.