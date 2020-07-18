It's been over a month and people are still not able to get over Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actor was found hanging by the ceiling in his Bandra apartment. Many people have been demanding CBI to probe into the actor's death as they feel that it was not a suicide but murder.

And now a paranormal expert Steve Huff has claimed that he has spoken with Sushant's spirit with the help of his device called the spirit box that apparently opens up the astral doorway.

Huff, in his YouTube video, said that he had been talking to spirits for the past 10 years and claimed that whatever things happen during the process, are real. He said that he hasn't followed Sushant or his work but after getting thousands of requests from his fans to conduct a spirit box session with the actor's spirit, he got to know somethings about him.

As Huff tries to speak with Sushant, you can hear a distorted mechanical voice responding to Huff's questions. While we are not sure if Huff was really talking to Sushant's spirit, we will lave it up to our readers to figure out on their own. The spirit box session was conducted on July 13.

Here's how the conversation between Steve Huff and Sushant's spirit went by:

Huff: Looking for Sushant Singh Rajput? I admit I was not familiar with your work but you were well-loved. You have a lot of fans out there. So is there anything you would like to say to your fans now that you have a voice? Now this gives you a voice, I have been doing this for 10 years, I have created this device and I welcome Sushant Singh Rajput to come through if he wants and speak to his fans as clearly and effectively as possible, his family, anybody he would like to speak with. So if you have a message Sushant feel free to come through? Huff: Do you remember how you died? Distorted voice: They will leave it all to the medic. Huff: Have you made it to the light Sushant? Distorted voice: I travel. Huff: Can we connect to Sushant please? Distorted voice: I'm now ready to talk good here. Huff: I did not follow your work so I have no connection to you but I have connection to spirits. And since you are on that side now, I do have a connection with you. That connection is love, we are all human, I'm connected to that side. What would you like to say? Distorted voice: There is a light, Huff. Huff: Are you in the light is that what you said? Distorted voice: Tell Steve I'm getting the light. Huff: Are you in the light, are you with god? Distorted voice: Huff, their lights have gone low. Huff: Where are you on the other side? Distorted voice: They been watching you. I'd really like to meet god. Huff: A lot of your fans wanted me to do this for you. Distorted voice: Do you know what I wanna say to them. Huff: What would you want to say to them, you can say it now? Huff: Thank you very much. I will pray for you. Distorted voice: His spirit will, will rest in heaven. Huff: Thank you very much Sushant. Thank you for coming through. Distorted voice: We will now be ready to go.

