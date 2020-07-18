The Sushant Singh Rajput case is only growing more intriguing as more details emerge about the case. Many demands have been made for a CBI enquiry into the case. However, the police are working their way through the evidence.

Filmmaker and producer Aditya Chopra have now been called to record his statement by the Mumbai Police in the case.

Aditya Chopra records statement

The case of Sushant Singh Rajput has created a cause of concern for the public. Curiosity on the case has also grown remarkably. The actor's suicide has made the public demand justice by netizens who feel the actor was wronged.

Many actors and close associated of the actor have been questioned in the case. Recently, Kangana Ranaut had questioned why Aditya Chopra hadn't been called for questioning. Despite YRF's top executives being called for questioning.

Many fans have continuously been urging the government for a CBI enquiry with politicians entering the mix. Today, the Mumbai Police told ANI that producer-director Aditya Chopra recorded his statement earlier today. The director was questioned about the film 'Paani' that Sushant Singh Rajput was going to do with Shekhar Kapur.

Sushant worked with YRF on Shudh Desi Romance in 2013 and Detective Byomkesh Bakshi in 2015, Aditya Chopra was supposed to produce 'Paani' however, the film was cancelled.

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was also called for questioning recently. Rhea Chakraborty had also called for the CBI enquiry into the case tagging Home Minister Amit Shah. The Mumbai Police has maintained a stony silence on details of the case.

Further details of Aditya Chopra's statement are awaited and will be duly published when received.