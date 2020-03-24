Right when Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan was making all kinds of noise for extracting out several controversial statements from Bollywood celebrities, Mahesh Bhupathi came on the show and conquered them all. Not only the nation got to see how millennial he was but also got to know the romantic, cool and fun side to him.

Bhupathi was accompanied by his then fiancé, Lara Dutta on the show. The duo spoke candidly about their romance, how it started, Leander Paes and much more. While talking about how and whether people hit on him, Mahesh revealed, "People often come to me and ask me to sign their 'balls'." This left both Lara Dutta and Karan Johar break into laughter.

Mahesh and Leander

On being asked, Mahesh also revealed that he has only respect for Leander Paes and though there were differences, they came back together to continue their professional partnership with the same mutual respect and admiration for each-other.

On the same show, Lara had revealed that since she came from a respected family, she didn't want to be a part of the constant chatter where people blamed her for Bhupathi's divorce with his wife. She added that there was a point where they both discussed whether they should let their relationship take a backseat until his divorce proceedings materialise and then take it forward. Both Mahesh and Lara had revealed that they always got into it thinking that it was going to be a long-term commitment and not a fling or an affair.

The proposal

Lara Dutta had revealed that it was in Delhi that Bhupathi proposed to her. She revealed that they both were in Delhi for a different set of works and decided to spend whatever time they could get take out after the meetings, together. So it was nearly 2 am that they both were talking and discussing marriage when Bhupathi asked her, "Will you marry me?" Lara replied that it was something she wanted too and would happen at some point to which Mahesh emphasised and told her he was officially asking her whether she would marry him. Though it was an awkward proposal, Mahesh more than made up for it by proposing her with a big, diamond ring later.