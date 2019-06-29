Actress Eesha Agarwal, who is the winner of Miss Beauty Top of the World 2019, says that Bollywood actress Lara Dutta inspired her and she loves the way she shaped up her personality.

Eesha Agarwal already has a long list of achievements, but the model-turned-actress says tha she has more dreams to fulfil. So far, she has won titles like Miss India Exquisite 2015, Miss India International 2017, Miss Global International Princess 2017 and Miss Beauty Top of the World 2019.

When asked her thoughts on winning the beauty pageant, Eesha said, "It feels amazing to win a pageant where you put so much of hard work in shaping your personality and it gives an opportunity to do something for the society which gives me immense pleasure."

Beauty is not just about how one looks and how they carry themselves, there's more to it. For Eesha, true beauty means, "For me, beauty comes from within and radiates out into the world. without being comfortable in your own skin and sure of yourself you cant be beautiful."

Eesha Agarwal has won a lot of beauty titles and she said that it was Bollywood actress Lara Dutta who inspired her. She loves how Lara achieved everything with hard-work and charming personality. The Miss India Exquisite 2015 has worked in several Tamil and Telugu movies and she is really keen to work in Bollywood movies too.

When asked about her support system throughout her journey, the actress shared, "My parents and my sister has been always been there for me in my life. they have always supported me."

The beautiful actress said that she would love to represent India at an international platform and make the country and people proud.