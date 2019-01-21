After days of teasing, LG's flagship phone V40 ThinQ has finally made its way to the Indian market.

The new Android marquee phone LG V40 ThinQ is available exclusively on Amazon for a cost-effective price of Rs 49,990. As part of the launch offer, the company is offering instant 10-percent cash back for customers with HDFC card.

Also, if the buyer is ready to part their old phone for the new LG V40 ThinQ can claim additional discount up to Rs 15,700. If all offers are combined, you can get it for as low as Rs 29,291.

The USP of LG V40 ThinQ is the photography hardware. It boasts five cameras—three on the back and two on the front. The main primary camera module houses a super wide 16MP sensor (with F1.9/1.4µm/107-degree), a standard 12MP sensor (with F1.5/1.0µm/78-degree) and a 12MP Telephoto lens (with F2.4/1.0µm/45-degree), which promises to capture to high-quality images at any lighting conditions.

As the 'ThinQ' suffix implies, LG V40 is assisted by Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm, which can intuitively identify the scenarios—beach, grassland, hills and others and automatically adjust camera settings to get the best possible image.

Another interesting attribute of the LG phone is the—Triple Shot--, which will take three images from three different cameras and allows viewing how the same subject looks in a different type of lens.

On the front, it houses impressive dual cameras—one 8MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.12μm / 80-degree) and a 5MP Wide (F2.2/1.12µm/90-degree) sensor. It offers Bokeh blur effect for selfies.

In addition to the state-of-the-art camera, LG V40 ThinQ is touted to be one of most durable phone in the market. It boasts military-level-durability MIL-STD-810G certification and is capable of sustain wide-range of environment conditions that include: low pressure for altitude testing; exposure to high and low temperatures plus temperature shock (both operating and in storage); rain (including wind blown and freezing rain); humidity, fungus, salt fog for rust testing; sand and dust exposure; explosive atmosphere; leakage; acidic atmosphere, acceleration; shock and transport shock; gunfire vibration; and random vibration.

Also, it comes with IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, meaning LG phone user can take it for a dip in the swimming pool, provided you don't dive deeper than five feet and for close to 30 minutes only.

Other stipulated features include 6.4-inch FullVision display having iPhone X-like notch on top, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor powered by Android 8.1 Oreo software, 6GB RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage and a 3,300mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage. It also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 certified charging cable.

LG V40 ThinQ vs Competition:

The new LG V40 ThinQ will be up against the popular OnePlus 6T, Samsung Galaxy S9,

Key specifications of LG V40 ThinQ: