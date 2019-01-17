South Korean consumer electronics major LG has all geared up to bring the company's flagship phone V40 ThinQ to India later this week.

LG's e-commerce partner Amazon has confirmed that the new V40 ThinQ will be available on exclusively on its site from January 19 at 12:00 pm initially for Prime members and will go on open sale in the following day on January 20.

As mentioned in the headline, the highlight of the new LG V40 ThinQ is the photography hardware. It boasts five cameras—three on the back and two on the front. The main primary camera module houses a super wide 16MP sensor (with F1.9/1.4µm/107-degree), a standard 12MP sensor (with F1.5/1.0µm/78-degree) and a 12MP Telephoto lens (with F2.4/1.0µm/45-degree), which promises to capture to high-quality images at any lighting conditions.

An interesting attribute of the phone is that it is also powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm-based camera app, which can intuitively identify the scenarios—beach, grassland, hills and others and automatically adjust camera settings to get the best possible image.

Another notable aspect is that the LG phone offers --Triple Shot--, which will take three images from three different cameras and allows viewing how the same subject looks in a different type of lens.

On the front, it houses an impressive dual camera—one 8MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.12μm / 80-degree) and a 5MP Wide (F2.2/1.12µm/90-degree) sensor. It offers Bokeh blur effect for selfies.

Besides the top-notch cameras, LG V40 ThinQ comes with highly durable build quality. It has passed military-level-durability MIL-STD-810G certification and is capable of handling wide-range of environment conditions that include: low pressure for altitude testing; exposure to high and low temperatures plus temperature shock (both operating and in storage); rain (including wind blown and freezing rain); humidity, fungus, salt fog for rust testing; sand and dust exposure; explosive atmosphere; leakage; acidic atmosphere, acceleration; shock and transport shock; gunfire vibration; and random vibration.

Furthermore, it also boasts IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, meaning LG phone user can take it for a dip in the swimming pool, provided you don't dive deeper than five feet and for close to 30 minutes only.

Other stipulated features include 6.4-inch FullVision display having iPhone X-like notch on top, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor powered by Android 8.1 Oreo software, 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 storage and a 3,300mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage. It also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 certified charging cable.

As of now, there is no word on the price of the LG V40 ThinQ, but going by the pricing strategy of the company with previous iterations, the new phone is likely to aggressively priced anywhere between Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.

Key specifications of LG V40 ThinQ:

Model LG V40 ThinQ Display 6.4-inch QHD+ (3120x1440p) OLED FullVision display Aspect ratio:19.5:9

Pixel density: 538 ppi (pixels per inch) OS Android 8.1 Oreo Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core RAM 6GB LPDDR4x Storage 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 (+ expandable up to 2TB) Camera Main: 16MP Super Wide (F1.9/1.4µm/107-degree)+ 12MP Standard (F1.5/1.0µm/78-degree) + 12MP Telephoto (F2.4/1.0µm/45-degree) Special features-Cine Shot / Triple Preview / Triple Shot / AI CAM / AI Composition Front: 8MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.12μm / 80-degree) + 5MP Wide (F2.2/1.12µm/90-degree) Battery 3,300mAh - Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Technology (Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 Compatible) Network LTE-Advanced Band CA Add-ons Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Near Field Communication (NFC), Type C USB port 2.0 (3.1 compatible), Boombox Speaker / Google Assistant / Google Lens / AI Haptic / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor Dimensions 158.7 x 75.8 x 7.7 mm Weight 169g Colours New Aurora Black / New Platinum Gray / New Moroccan Blue / Carmine Red

