After weeks of rumours, South Korean consumer electronics major LG finally pulled the wraps off the new flagship V40 ThinQ.

The USP of the new LG V40 ThinQ is the photography hardware. It boasts five cameras—three on the back and two in the front. The main primary camera module comes with 16MP Super Wide (F1.9/1.4µm/107-degree), a 12MP Standard (F1.5/1.0µm/78-degree) and a 12MP Telephoto (F2.4/1.0µm/45-degree), which promises to capture top-notch pictures in any lighting conditions.

It is also powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm-based camera app, which can intuitively identify the scenarios—beach, grassland, hills and others and automatically adjust camera settings to get the best possible image.

Another notable aspect is that the LG phone offers --Triple Shot-- which will take three images from three different cameras and allows viewing how the same subject looks in the different type of lens.

On the front, it houses an impressive dual camera—one 8MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.12μm / 80-degree) and a 5MP Wide (F2.2/1.12µm/90-degree) sensor. It offers Bokeh blur effect for selfies.

LG V40 ThinQ comes with military-level-durability MIL-STD-810G certification and is capable of handling wide-range of environment conditions that include: low pressure for altitude testing; exposure to high and low temperatures plus temperature shock (both operating and in storage); rain (including wind blown and freezing rain); humidity, fungus, salt fog for rust testing; sand and dust exposure; explosive atmosphere; leakage; acidic atmosphere, acceleration; shock and transport shock; gunfire vibration; and random vibration.

Furthermore, it also boasts IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, meaning LG phone user can take it for a dip in the swimming pool, provided you don't dive deeper than five feet and for close to 30 minutes only.

Other stipulated features include a 6.4-inch FullVision display having iPhone X-like notch on top, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor powered by Android 8.1 Oreo software, 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 storage and a 3,300mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage. It also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 certified charging cable.

Besides the new V40 ThinQ, LG announced the company's first hybrid smart watch— LG Watch W7, a wearable device that offers both mechanical movements and digital functionalities.

The new Watch W7 is built by LG in collaboration with Switzerland-based Soprod SA. It boasts high-precision quartz movement and physical watch hands enclosed in the stainless steel body.

It comes with a unique powering options full operation mode on a single charge, the LG Watch W7 can run for up to two days and an additional 3-4 days in analogue-only.

In the mechanical watch-only mode with its "smart" features disabled, the watch can operate for up to 100 days, or more than three months before requiring a charge, the company claims.

In addition to showing the time, the analog hands also display additional information such as altimeter, barometer, stopwatch, timer and compass directions.

As the device runs Google Wear OS, it can be customised with thousands of different watch faces. It is also compatible with all standard 22mm watch bands.

The company has not announced the price and availability details of V40 ThinQ and the Watch W7, but will be hosting local launch programme in multiple markets in coming weeks. Stay tuned.

Key specifications of LG V40 ThinQ:

Model LG V40 ThinQ Display 6.4-inch QHD+ (3120x1440p) OLED FullVision display Aspect ratio:19.5:9

Pixel density: 538 ppi (pixels per inch) OS Android 8.1 Oreo Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core RAM 6GB LPDDR4x Storage 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 (+ expandable up to 2TB) Camera Main: 16MP Super Wide (F1.9/1.4µm/107-degree)+ 12MP Standard (F1.5/1.0µm/78-degree) + 12MP Telephoto (F2.4/1.0µm/45-degree)

Special features-Cine Shot / Triple Preview / Triple Shot / AI CAM / AI Composition

Front: 8MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.12μm / 80-degree) + 5MP Wide (F2.2/1.12µm/90-degree) Battery 3,300mAh- Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Technology (Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 Compatible) Network LTE-Advanced Band CA Add-ons Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Near Field Communication (NFC), Type C USB port 2.0 (3.1 compatible), Boombox Speaker / Google Assistant / Google Lens / AI Haptic / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / Super Far-Field Voice Recognition / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor Dimensions 158.7 x 75.8 x 7.7 mm Weight 169g Colours New Aurora Black / New Platinum Gray / New Moroccan Blue / Carmine Red

Key features of LG Watch W7:

Model LG Watch W7 Display 1.2-inch LCD screen with 360x360p resolutionPixel density: 300 ppi (pixels per inch) OS Google Wear OS Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 CPU RAM 768MB LDDR3 Storage 4GB eMMC Battery 240mAh Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.2 BLE / USB Type-C 2.0 Add-ons Sensors: 9-Axis / PressureMovement: 2 Hands / Micro GearboxIP68 Water and Dust Resistance / Quartz Movement Colours Cloud Silver Dimensions 44.5 x 45.4 x 12.9 mm Weight 79.5g

