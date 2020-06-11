Multilingual movie Penguin is set for release on Amazon Prime Video on June 19. Keerthy Suresh, who is playing the lead roles in the film, says that it will be great to see a film in Tamil and Telugu.

Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer of the psychological thriller Penguin, which marks the directorial debut of Eashvar Karthic. The crime thriller stars revolve around the story of a pregnant mother (Keerthy Suresh) who sets out on a dangerous and physically demanding journey to unravel a mystery from her past and save her loved ones. Karthik Subbaraj of Jigarthanda fame has produced it.

The Prime members in India and 200 foreign countries will get to watch the movie Penguin, which is released Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Keerthy Suresh is all excited about the movie, which happens to be her next female-centric film. The actress said, "Penguin has definitely been one of the most exciting and interesting projects I've worked on."

Talking about her role, Keerthy Suresh added, "As a mother, Rhythm is both gentle and caring, but also fiercely determined. She's complex but authentic, and I think that will really strike a chord with audiences. I had a wonderful time working with the incredibly talented Eashvar Karthic to bring the story to life. It will be great to see a film in Tamil, Telugu that will be appreciated by audiences around the world."

Karthik Subbaraj said that Penguin features Keerthy Suresh in a completely different avatar. He said "We are committed to telling unique stories while ushering a new wave of Southern cinema, backed by fresh voices and perspectives. This marks the incredibly talented Eashvar Karthic's directorial debut, on a script that he has written. Prepare to watch the powerhouse performer Keerthy Suresh in a completely different avatar."

Karthikeyan Santhanam has co-produced Penguin with Karthik Subbaraj under the banner Stone Bench Films. Talking about the movie, he said, "We are so happy to be a part of Prime Video's ever-growing global community. While we're not new to working with digital platforms, it's fantastic to have collaborated on such an important project with a global partner like Prime Video."