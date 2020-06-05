OTTs are the latest trend now. Jyothika's Ponmagal Vandhal is the first film in India to release on OTT during the lockdown sans theatrical release and now, the stage is set for the second Tamil film, which is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video. This film will release in Telugu and Malayalam as well.

Keerthy Suresh's upcoming film Penguin will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 19 and fans of the actress are awaiting to watch this thriller. Directed by Eashvar Karthick, the film has been in news since sometime and expectations are high.

Keerthy has a bunch of films lined up in her kitty and one of them in Miss India, a Telugu film which is being directed by Narendra Nath Tharun. The film was initially slated for release on April 17. Produced by Mahesh Koneru under East Coast Productions, the film has Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Nadhiya, Naveen Chandra and others in key roles. Music for the film is composed by Thaman.

As per the latest buzz, the makers of this film are also in plans of releasing Miss India also on an OTT giant. A source has said, "The producer is also looking for an OTT deal. If things work out as expected, we hope we get to announce the good news. As of now, nothing has been finalised. There are other formalities which are yet to be completed."

Keerthy is definitely one of the most sought after actresses down south and Penguin, a bilingual film of an A-list actress releasing on an OTT gives hope and makes way to many other films. For this film, and for a better lifestyle, Keerthy Suresh shed some kilos and audiences will get to see the transformed version of her. Besides Miss India, there are couple of other small budget films which might make their way to OTTs.