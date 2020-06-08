Rumours of Karthik Subbaraj collaborating with Chiyaan Vikram and his son Dhruv have turned out to be true. Yes, the filmmaker will be directing the father-son duo in his next movie.

The director announced the news on Twitter. He posted, "Happy to announce that my next directorial after #JagameThandhiram is.... 'CHIYAAN60'#Chiyaan60

Starring the awesome Chiyaan Vikram Sir & Dhruv Vikram...

And it will be an @anirudhofficial musical..

Produced by @Lalit_SevenScr @7screenstudio

So excited for this film....[sic]"

Interesting Poster

The movie is being presened by 7 Screen Studio. In the poster, a hand of an elder is passing on the pistol to a small hand. Presuambly, it is a father passing on the bataon to his son. The red texutre and the blood in the poster indicate that it is an action entertainer.

The interesting poster is garnering positive response from the viewers. As per the rumours, it is a gangster movie set in Chennai. The movie has Anirudh Ravichander's music. Other details about the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

This is for the first time Vikram and Dhruv, who made his debut with Adithya Varma, are sharing screen space in full-fledged roles.

Karthik Subbaraj is currently working on Jagame Thandhiram, starring Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi. James Cosmo, Devan, Kalaiyarasan, Chinni Jayanth and others are part of the cast. The film has Santhosh Narayanan's music, Shreyas Krishna's cinematography and Vivek Harshan's editing.

The movie was supposed to be released in May, but the lockdown has postponed its release. Similarly, Vikram was to complete Cobra, but this movie too is delayed for the same reason.