Owing to the tensions around the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, which finally reached a verdict on Saturday, security across all major cities in India had been increased to ensure peace and harmony. Bengaluru City Police set an example for the entire nation by maintaining law and order and preventing any untoward incident.

In the run-up to this sensitive issue, Bengaluru City Police has been hard at work for the past month to ensure harmony. From consulting with Hindu and Muslim group leaders before the judgement to prevent any communal riots and keeping rowdies in check, the city police department handled the situation in the best way possible.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao personally visited various places across the city to ensure peace and maintain law and order. The commissioner said there were about 15,000 policemen and women deployed across the city on Saturday and liquor shops were shut closed for the day.

To ensure further safety, Rao asserted that social media monitoring was done throughout the day to keep a watch on provocative messages, pictures or videos and prevent their widespread. Moreover, calls, even those made from WhatsApp, messages and social media updates were in close monitoring to block any provocative materials from being circulated. Rao also urged electronic media, news anchors and editors, to exercise caution in airing strong opinions and showing provocative visuals.

The Karnataka government also declared a holiday for all schools and colleges across the city on Saturday. Section 144 of the CrPC remained in effect on Saturday to prevent group assembly of more than 4 people in an area.

With such tight security, covering all aspects where troubles could potentially arise, Bengaluru City Police ensured that there were no riots anywhere in the city. Check out the pictures depicting Bengaluru's security when the Ayodhya verdict was on announced on Saturday: