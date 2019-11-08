The Bengaluru city police have tightened the security in and around the city ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict over the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi and Babri Masjid in Ayodhya along with Tipu Jayanthi and Eid-e-Milad.

The city police have ensured strict patrolling in the city to maintain a peaceful atmosphere and to prevent any untoward incident from taking place. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and city Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS on Wednesday (November 6) met leaders from the Muslim community seeking their support in order to maintain peace in the city after the Ayodhya verdict.

The Muslim delegation told minister Bommai that the community will accept the judgement made by the apex court and will inform the people to stay away from trouble and not to create any ruckus. They also said that they will not hold public meetings or parades before or after the verdict.

Ahead of the verdict, several community members on Thursday held a candlelight vigil in front of Townhall spreading the message of peace and harmony.

With only a few days left for the SC verdict, a slightly tense situation prevails all over India. The police have been ordered to keep a keen eye over various happenings in the city as the Karnataka High Court had also passed an order that there won't be any state-sponsored Tipu Jayanthi celebration on November 10.

The division bench comprising of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice SR Krishna Kumar has directed the state government to reconsider its decision over cancelling birth anniversary celebrations of the 18th-century ruler, Tipu Sultan in two months.

However, the former chief minister and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Friday (November 8) said that there is no opposition in the state against Tipu Jayanthi and celebrations can be held peacefully.

Commissioner Rao has ordered a complete ban on the sale of liquor on Sunday, November 10 on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad (birth anniversary of the Islamic prophet Muhammad). He has directed all the bars, pubs and other liquor outlets to remain shut from 6am-6pm.