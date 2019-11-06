The disqualified MLA from Mandya's Krishnarajpet constituency, Narayana Gowda claimed that he resigned from JD(S) after the state BJP chief and current Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa offered him money in exchange of support.

Gowda said that he was called to Yediyurappa's house and promised him Rs 1,000 crore for the development of his constituency if he is ready to support the saffron party. He said that the money was given to him as promised and is now being used for developmental projects in Krishnarajpet.

"Somebody came to me and took me to Yediyurappa's residence at 5 am (before the HD Kumaraswamy government fell). When we entered his home, Yediyurappa was worshipping. Once I entered, he asked me to sit and asked me to support him so that he can become the chief minister once again," he said while speaking to his supporters, reports news agency ANI.

According to the reports, the former JD(S) legislator has asked Yediyurappa to allot Rs 700 crores for the development of his constituency. Yediyurappa said that he will give Rs 300 crore more than the amount Gowda had asked if he is willing to change ships for the BJP to come into power

Don't you think I should support such a great person, I did it? Right after Yediyurappa said we got nothing to do with disqualified MLAs," said Gowda, adds the report.

He also claimed that a former JD(S) legislator, now disqualified also quit the party after the BJP promised him of funds and supported Yediyurappa's government for the funds needed to develop his constituency.

Was Siddaramaiah responsible for the coalitions fall?

The disqualified MLA from Chikkaballapura K Sudhakar lambasted the former chief minister and opposition leader Siddaramaiah, blaming him responsible for the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. He said that most of the disqualified MLAs from Congress including him were loyal to Siddaramiah and they resigned as he failed to protect their interests.