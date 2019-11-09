Live
Indian people watch a model of the Ram temple during the 'Dharam Sabha' Hindu congregation held to call for the construction of a grand temple of Lord Rama, in Ayodhya on November 25, 2018. - Hindu groups claim deity Rama was born and a temple existed at the site of a medieval Mosque that was demolished by Hindu mobs in 1992, triggering religious riots that left some 2,000 people dead across India. The more than a century-old dispute over the site has been a frequent flashpoint between majority Hindus and minority Muslims.SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP/Getty Images

The Supreme Court will announce its verdict on Saturday, November 9, at 10:30 am in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. The top court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will deliver their decision amid heightened security across the country to avoid any untoward incident. Security has also been beefed up in and around the apex court. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the public to maintain peace and calm after the Supreme Court delivers its historic judgement in the politically-sensitive Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. Stay tuned with ibtimes.co.in for all the latest updates on the verdict in the Ayodhya case.

Meet the 5 judges who will deliver the Ayodhya verdict

Here are the five judges -- Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer.

Explained: Here's the timeline of a nearly 500-years old Ayodhya dispute

November 9 could go down in the history of India as one of the most important days. A five-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by none other than the Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, would deliver its judgement on the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Mosque dispute. READ FULL STORY HERE