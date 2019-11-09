Live

The Supreme Court will announce its verdict on Saturday, November 9, at 10:30 am in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. The top court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will deliver their decision amid heightened security across the country to avoid any untoward incident. Security has also been beefed up in and around the apex court. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the public to maintain peace and calm after the Supreme Court delivers its historic judgement in the politically-sensitive Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. Stay tuned with ibtimes.co.in for all the latest updates on the verdict in the Ayodhya case.

