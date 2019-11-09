The Supreme Court will announce its verdict on Saturday, November 9, at 10:30 am in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. The top court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will deliver their decision amid heightened security across the country to avoid any untoward incident. Security has also been beefed up in and around the apex court. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the public to maintain peace and calm after the Supreme Court delivers its historic judgement in the politically-sensitive Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. Stay tuned with ibtimes.co.in for all the latest updates on the verdict in the Ayodhya case.
Meet the 5 judges who will deliver the Ayodhya verdict
Here are the five judges -- Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer.
Explained: Here's the timeline of a nearly 500-years old Ayodhya dispute
November 9 could go down in the history of India as one of the most important days. A five-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by none other than the Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, would deliver its judgement on the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Mosque dispute. READ FULL STORY HERE