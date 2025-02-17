Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday accused Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of clandestinely supporting BJP's government decision to abrogate articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution. She has called on the Chief Minister to refrain from endorsing the August 5, 2019, decision in the formulation of business rules for the assembly.

She warned that such a move would legitimize the "illegal and unconstitutional" actions taken by the BJP to abrogate Articles 370 and 35A.

Mehbooba said that despite the Supreme Court's ruling, many legal experts believe Article 370 cannot be abrogated by any authority, including Parliament.

"While the BJP may not restore these rights, it is likely that India, as a nation, will have to do so sooner or later. Any endorsement by the J&K government would weaken this claim and diminish the state's position. We have to keep the argument and narrative alive," she said.

Mehbooba also reminded the BJP-led Union Government of the understanding it showed during the peak of unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Thousands of FIRs of stone pelters were quashed, and Ramazan ceasefire was declared. A high-powered delegation was sent to engage with the people of J&K, including separatists, who unfortunately declined the offer. At the time, separatists believed that stone-pelting, burning schools and hospitals, and attacking army camps and police stations would resolve the Kashmir issue. However, things only worsened," she said.

BJP must acknowledge that the situation in J&K is not normal

She urged the BJP to come down from its "high horse" and acknowledge that the situation in J&K is not as normal as it appears. "The façade of normalcy has been created by the force of agencies and the imposition of draconian laws such as the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). But this will not last forever. The government must reconsider its approach, reach out to the people, and build on the confidence-building measures initiated during my tenure," Mehbooba added.

Mehbooba demands the opening of cross-LoC trade routes

She also stressed the need to reopen key trade routes, such as Uri-Muzaffarabad and Poonch-Rawalakot, to boost the region's economy. "As Jammu is increasingly sidelined, the Jammu-Sialkot route should also be revived to provide a market for Jammu's products," she said. She urged the government to take inspiration from her vision document and the Agenda of Alliance, which underlined dialogue and economic development.

"Instead of dragging the people of J&K along, the government should hand-hold and walk with them," she said, criticizing the current administration for failing to address the region's economic and political challenges.

Mehbooba also questioned the National Conference (NC)-led government's approach, asking, "What's the difference between LG rule and the NC government?" She argued that very little has changed on the ground, with crackdowns, repression, and disempowerment continuing unabated.

"The same crackdowns, property attachments, and persecution of the Jamaat-e-Islami continue. Employees are still being terminated, youth are arrested under UAPA, and the misuse of PSA remains unchecked. Kashmiri youth continue to languish in jails outside J&K with no relief.So, what really has changed? The rulers may have changed, but the same cycle of suppression continues—just under a new rule," she said.

She also highlighted the severe economic and political assault on the region, stating, "Unemployment has skyrocketed, plunging youth into despair. Bureaucratic hurdles have made everyday life miserable. The Reorganization Act is being solidified, further eroding J&K's autonomy."

She also criticized the government's misplaced priorities, such as opposing the ban on alcohol while ignoring critical issues like the dilution of the resolution on Article 370 and the hollow promise of statehood. "There's no progress on resuming cross-LoC trade, which remains a vital economic lifeline. Banned organizations still face no relief, and political space continues to shrink. There is no amnesty for youth, who continue to face persecution," she added.