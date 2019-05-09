Are you Looking to purchase a new iPhone? Then, this is the right time to buy as Paytm Mall is offering huge cashback on all the iPhone models. Form iPhone SE to the iPhone XS Max, all the iPhones are eligible for this cashback offer.

The amount of cashback is different for every model. Apart from Paytm cash, several other non-Paytm cashback options are also available. Along with these cashback offers, there is an additional 5 percent cashback for the customers who pay to the website by using their ICICI Bank credit card.

As of now, Paytm has not revealed when this offer will end. So, if you are planning to buy iPhone, you should do it as soon as possible, else the stock might run out or the sale may come to an end. The ICICI Bank credit card offer will be live until May 31st. During its cashback festival, Paytm Mall is also offering cashback on Samsung Galaxy mobiles.

Paytm Promo codes for iPhones

Save7: By using "Save7" promocode, customers can avail 7 percent Paytm Cash cashback with a maximum of Rs. 10,000. This promocodes seems the best option, but it is not available for all iPhone models.

Buy5: It is also another good option for iPhone buyers. By using "Buy5", customers can get 5 percent Paytm Cash cashback with a maximum of Rs. 15,000.

Apart from these two promocodes, some other promocodes are also available, which are providing movie vouchers of a different amount, electricity bill payment vouchers, Paytm first membership vouchers, and free Echo Dot voucher.

To see all the available offers, click on the cashback banner which is located below the product.

If we talk about the effective cost of iPhone XS Max 256GB version, which is the most expensive iPhone model, then by using both Paytm Cash cashback voucher and ICICI Bank Credit Card cashback offer, you can buy this model at Rs. 1,14,156, down from its launch price of Rs. 1,24,900. Similarly, you can avail these offers on iPhone XR 64 GB, which can be bought for Rs 53,697. Notably, all the promocodes are not applicable for all iPhone models, so verify before checking out.