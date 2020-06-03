Mahavitaran – Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL) is generating, transmitting, and distributing electricity in the states. You can pay your electricity bills both online and offline.

How to pay your electricity bills in Mumbai and Maharashtra?

You can visit the nearest MSEDCL office to pay your bill electricity offline. You need to carry the bill and pay your bill using different payment modes – debit card, credit card, cheque, demand draft, or by cash. You can also pay your bill online through its official website, app and various e-wallets such as Paytm, Amazon Pay, Mobikwik, Freecharge, etc.

Step-by-step procedure to pay your electricity bill via official website of Mahavitaran – MSEDCL.

Visit the official website of Mahavitaran – MSEDCL (https://www.mahadiscom.in/) You can either pay your bill by logging in by clicking on 'Login' or click on 'View/Pay Bill' in order to make the payment directly To login, you will have to provide your login name, password, and enter the captcha Then view the bill and then proceed to make the payment using any one of the payment modes available – debit card, credit card, net banking, UPI, or e-wallets Enter the necessary details and a One-Time Password (OTP) that you receive on your registered mobile number. Click on 'Submit' Your payment has been completed. Save the e-receipt for future reference To pay your bill directly, click on 'View/Pay Bill' Enter the type of consumer, consumer number, BU, and the captcha See the billing amount and proceed to make the payment Select the mode of payment of your choice and follow the instruction to complete the payment. Save the e-receipt for future reference after completing the payment

How to pay the electricity bill through the Mahavitaran-MSEDCL mobile app?

Download the Mahavitaran-MSEDCL app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Install it on your phone and login using your credentials Click on 'View/Pay Bills' View the billing amount and proceed to make the payment using debit card, credit card, UPI, net banking, or e-wallet Enter the details and the OTP received on your registered mobile number. Click on 'Submit' Save the e-receipt for future reference after completing the payment

How to pay Mahavitaran-MSEDCL electricity bill through E-Wallets

Open the e-wallet app on your phone or visit the website Click on 'Electricity Bill/Bills' Enter the state and board, subdivision from the list and your consumer ID Click on 'Proceed'. View the billing amount and proceed to complete the payment Save the e-receipt for future reference

Mahavitaran-MSEDCL customer care