The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) allows its user to pay electricity bill online by visiting its official website, BESCOM Mithra app and various apps and e-wallets.

Karnataka brought a major reform in the power sector in 1999. Karnataka Electricity Board (KEB) was dissolved and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) was incorporated. This Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) was constituted in November 1999.

The transmission and distribution business managed by KPTCL were unbundled in June 2002 in the next phase of the reform process. Four new distribution companies were formed to distribute power in the state. BESCOM is one of them and it is the biggest of all the four companies.

BESCOM provides power distribution in eight districts of Karnataka such as Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Davanagere, Tumkur, Chitradurga and Ramanagara. It covers an area of 41,092 square kilometres with a population of over 207 lakhs.

BESCOM has 4 operating zones like Bangalore Metropolitan area (North), Bangalore Metropolitan area (South), Bangalore Rural Area and Chitradurga zone, 9 Circles, 32 Divisions, 147 Sub-divisions, and 534 Section Offices. The company has taken over the responsibility of KPTCL for the distribution of electricity in these and commenced its operations from June 1, 2001.

How to pay the electricity bill offline in Bangalore?

BESCOM has several offices spread across almost all the areas of Bangalore and you can pay the electricity bill at the nearest office. You can also pay the bill at Bangalore One. You must carry the electricity bill and make the payment, by using cash, debit card, credit card, UPI, demand draft, or cheque.

How to pay the electricity bill online in Bangalore?

BESCOM has made it easier to pay the electricity bill for the consumers, who are very busy and have no time to visit its offices. It has made several simple and hassle-free ways to pay the bill online. The consumers can visit its official website, BESCOM Mithra app or e-wallets to make the payment. Here is the step-by-step process to pay the bill on different online platforms:

How to pay the electricity bill on the official website of BESCOM? Visit the official website of BESCOM (https://bescom.org/pay-bill/). Under the 'Payments' section, you will find 'Online Payment', click on it. Enter the Customer ID or Account ID (which is found on the electricity bill) on the next page. Click on Submit. The details of the bill will be displayed on the next page. Enter your email ID and mobile number. Agree to the terms and conditions and click on 'Make Payment', Next choose the mode of payment to complete the procedure.

How to pay the electricity bill Via the BESCOM Mithra app

Download the BESCOM Mithra app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Enter your mobile number to login. The details of your account will be displayed on the next page. Use the Pay Now option. Choose the mode of payment. After entering the necessary details, you will be able to pay the bill on the BESCOM Mithra app.

Pay electricity bill via e-wallets - Freecharge, Mobikwik, Airtel Money, Amazon Pay, and Paytm.

Visit the official e-wallet website or open the e-wallet app. Click on the 'Electricity' section. Enter the state where you live. Select the electricity board. In this case, choose BESCOM. Enter the Account ID or Customer ID. The bill will be displayed on the screen. Follow the instructions to complete the payment procedure.

BESCOM Helpline Numbers/ Customer Care