The electricity bills will get more expensive in Karnataka as the Karnataka Electric Regulatory Commission (KERC) has once again increased a hike of 33 paise per unit in the tariff.

KERC chairman Shambhu Dayal Meena said that the five electricity supply companies (Escoms) had proposed an average hike of Rs 1.20 per unit (17.37 per cent) for all the consumer categories. But the commission allowed an increase of 33 paise per unit (4.8 per cent).

Meena said that the hike has been entailed due to a 16 per cent increase in power purchase cost, 20 per cent increase in operation and management costs, 12 per cent increase in interest and finance charges, 22 per cent increase in depreciation and other pending deficits amounting to over Rs 2,000 crores.

The KERC also said that it was encouraging Time of Day tariff, when the tariff will see a hike of Rs 1 per unit during peak hours, both in the morning and evening. The consumers who utilise power during non-peak hours will be eligible for a subsidy ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 2 per unit, reports The Hindu.

According to reports, the commission has also reduced the number of slabs in the urban and rural areas, with an increase of 25 paise. So, a BESCOM consumer in urban areas will pay Rs 3.75 per unit instead of Rs 3.50 for the usage of 30 units. And electricity consumption beyond 30 units will attract a higher slab rate.

The urban areas will have to pay an additional 5 paise as per the hiked rates of BESCOM when compared to the rural areas as Bescom consumers will pay Rs 3.65/unit for the first slab, whereas other Escoms will charge Rs 3.35/unit to Rs 3.60/unit in the rural areas.