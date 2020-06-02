The Government of the state launched the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited on June 2, 2014 with an objective of electricity to the people at an affordable price.

The TSSPDCL, which has its headquarters at Hyderabad, encompasses an area of 15 districts viz., Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Suryapet, Siddipet, Medchal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkarnool, Jogulamba Gadwal, SangaReddy, Medak, Hyderabad, Vikarabad and Rangareddy.

TSSPDCL is catering to the power requirements of 9.2 million consumers and it has around 4,22,003 distribution transformers of various capacities. It has electrified 6,489 villages, 5,600 general hamlets, 2,059 tribal hamlets, 12,105 Dalit wadas and 5,806 weaker sections colonies so far.

How to pay the TSSPDCL electricity bill offline?

TSSPDCL has several offices spread across Hyderabad and other areas of Telangana. You can visit their nearest TSSPDCL office and pay the electricity bill offline. It is mandatory to carry your electricity bill and you can make the payment by cash, credit/debit card, cheque, or demand draft.

TSSPDCL online payment options

Besides its offices, TSSPDCL has created several online platforms for its consumers, who are busy and have no time to visit its offices to pay their electricity bills. You can pay the bill through its official website and various e-wallets, which are simple, hassle-free and less time-consuming. The following is the step-by-step procedure to pay the TSSPDCL electricity bill online:

How to pay the electricity bill via the official website of TSSPDCL?

Login with the help of the username, password, and captcha.

Next, you will have the option to view the details of the bill.

Click on the option for paying the bill.

Choose the mode of payment. You may receive an OTP, based on the payment mode you choose.

Enter the OTP to complete the payment procedure.

How to pay the electricity bill via Mobile App?

Download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple Store.

Login to your account using the Unique Service Number, Email ID, and mobile number.

Go to 'Pay Your Power, Bill'.

The details of the bill will be displayed.

Choose the mode of payment.

Based on the mode of payment you have chosen, you may receive an OTP to your registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP to complete the payment process.

How to pay the electricity bill via Bill Desk?

Visit the official website of TSSPDCL.

Click on 'Pay Your Bill'.

Select the 'Bill Desk' on the next page.

Enter the unique service number and email ID.

Click on 'Make Payment'.

The due amount will be displayed on the next screen.

Choose the mode of payment to complete the procedure.

How to pay the electricity bill via E-Wallets like Paytm, Amazon Pay, Airtel Money, Mobikwik, and Freecharge?

Visit the official website or open the app of an e-wallet on your phone. Click the 'Recharge & Pay Bills' section. Select 'Electricity'. Choose the state (Telangana) and board (TSSPDCL). Enter the Unique Service Number (USC). Click on 'Proceed'. The amount that must be paid will be displayed on the screen. Select 'Pay Now' to complete the procedure.

TSSPDCL Helpline/ Customer Care Numbers

Hyderabad Central Circle (Saifabad ICSC): 040-23431293

Hyderabad South Circle (Charminar ISCS): 040-23433580, 23433581

Banjara Hills Circle: 040-23431464, 040-23431463

Cyber City Circle (Ibrahimbag): 040-23433544, 23433545

Medak Circle (Medak): 08452-222380

Secunderabad Circle (Secunderabad ICSC): 040-23433586, 23433587

The customer care numbers for other CSCs can be found on the official website of TSSDPCL.