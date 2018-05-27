Jana Sena party president Pawan Kalyan has criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for ignoring healthcare in the state. He observed one-day fast protesting against the Telugu Desam government over Uddanam kidney disease issue. He alleged that the government failed to provide adequate health facilities.

Speaking to reporters, Jana Sena chief alleged that power politics has neglected people's primary healthcare, education and sanitation.

"Uddayan is facing an epidemic and is a long pending issue for more than two decades. The problem is it is far away from Andhra Pradesh and is the most backward area. It is abundant in natural resources. The leaders are rich, but the people are in an extremely bad condition," Pawan Kalyan told ANI.

The Jana Sena party leader added, "Though everyone knows about the problem, there is no strong will in the successive governments which has cost more than 20,000 deaths in the last one and half decades. We are looking at people-oriented politics. Everyone has neglected people's primary healthcare, primary education, and sanitation. The leaders are rich, their lives are good, but the common people are suffering."

The post of health minister is vacated after BJP quit the government. Pawan Kalyan said, "If you look at the negligence, there is no health minister. How much time will it take to identify an MLA for this post and to address the issues including Cholera in Guntur? People can't come all the way to Amaravati. Health minister should visit this place, see what is needed for the people and do the needful."

When asked about what his next move will be if his hunger strike does not get a response, Pawan Kalyan said, "Nothing will change until the change of government happens and people's government comes." He added," What can we do? We have to work throughout it."